SYDNEY, March 26 Australia beat defending champions India by 95 runs in the semi-finals of the World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

The Australians will play New Zealand in the final at Melbourne on Sunday.

Australia, who have already won the World Cup four times, posted an imposing total of 328 for seven from their 50 overs, built on the back of a brilliant 105 from Steve Smith and 81 from opener Aaron Finch.

India could only manage 233 in reply. Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni top scored with 65 while Shikhar Dhawan was the next best with 45. (Reporting by Julian Linden; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)