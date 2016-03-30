(updates India squad)

MUMBAI, March 30 Following is a factbox on the second World Twenty20 semi-final between West Indies and India to be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday:

Match starts 1330 GMT

World T20 head to head:

Played: 3; West Indies won: 2; India won: 1

- - -

WEST INDIES

World ranking: Three

Squad: Darren Sammy (Captain), Samuel Badree, Sulieman Benn, Carlos Brathwaite, Dwayne Bravo, Johnson Charles, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Ashley Nurse, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor, Evin Lewis

Coach: Phil Simmons

Best overall performance: Champions (2012)

Road to semi-final:

* Beat England by six wickets

* Beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

* Beat South Africa by three wickets

* Lost to Afghanistan by six runs

Top scorer: Fletcher (106 runs)

Top wicket-taker: Russell (seven wickets)

- - -

INDIA

World ranking: One

Squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Pawan Negi, Ashish Nehra, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey

Coach: Ravi Shastri

Best overall performance: Champions (2007)

Road to semi-final:

* Lost to New Zealand by 47 runs

* Beat Pakistan by six wickets

* Beat Bangladesh by one run

* Beat Australia by six wickets

Top scorer: Kohli (184 runs)

Top wicket-taker: Pandya (five wickets) (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Patrick Johnston)