Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
COLOMBO, March 8 Lasith Malinga has stepped down as Sri Lanka captain ahead of their World Twenty20 title defence in India, the secretary of the country's cricket board told Reuters on Tuesday.
Angelo Mathews would take over as skipper from Malinga, who remained available to play Super 10 stage matches from March 15, Mohan de Silva added. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.