COLOMBO, March 8 Lasith Malinga has stepped down as Sri Lanka captain ahead of their World Twenty20 title defence in India, the secretary of the country's cricket board told Reuters on Tuesday.

Angelo Mathews would take over as skipper from Malinga, who remained available to play Super 10 stage matches from March 15, Mohan de Silva added. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Peter Rutherford)