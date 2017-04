HOBART, March 10 Factbox on Wednesday's World Cup Pool A match between Sri Lanka and Scotland at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

- -

SRI LANKA

Captain: Angelo Mathews

Coach: Marvan Atapattu

Squad: Mathews, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Upul Tharanga, Sachithra Senanayake, Rangana Herath, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Seekkuge Prasanna

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to New Zealand by 98 runs

Beat Afghanistan by four wickets

Beat Bangladesh by 92 runs

Beat England by nine wickets

Lost to Australia by 64 runs

- -

Top performers: Kumar Sangakkara (372 runs); Lasith Malinga (nine wickets)

- -

SCOTLAND

Captain: Preston Mommsen

Coach: Grant Bradburn

Squad: Preston Mommsen, Richie Berrington, Kyle Coetzer, Freddie Coleman, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Hamish Gardiner, Majid Haq, Michael Leask, Matt Machan, Calum MacLeod, Safyaan Sharif, Rob Taylor, Iain Wardlaw

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to New Zealand by three wickets

Lost to England by 119 runs

Lost to Afghanistan by one wicket

Lost to Bangladesh by six wickets

- -

Remaining Pool A match:

March 14 v Australia, Hobart

- -

Best performers: Kyle Coetzer (253 runs); Josh Davey (11 wickets)

- -

Sri Lanka v Scotland head-to-head:

Sri Lanka beat Scotland by 183 runs in the only time the teams met, at Edinburgh on July 13, 2011. (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)