HOBART, March 11 Latest from Wednesday's World Cup Pool A match between Sri Lanka and Scotland at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bat.

2nd over - Tillakaratne Dilshan punishes Alasdair Evans, hitting him over the covers for his first boundary. SRI: 9-0.

3rd over - Rob Taylor sends down a tidy over, conceding only three runs to maintain pressure on the openers. SRI: 12-0.

6th over - Dilshan pulls Evans' short delivery from outside off-stump for a boundary but the bowler dismisses Lahiru Thirimanne when he chases a wide delivery and edges it to second slip. SRI: 26-1.

7th over - Taylor sends down five dot balls before Kumar Sangakkara, the tournament's top scorer, can take a single off the final delivery. Another tidy over from Scotland. SRI: 27-1.

8th over - Sangakkara picks up his first boundary with an elegant cover drive of Evans' first ball of the over. SRI: 32-1.

10th over - Josh Davey concedes two boundaries in his first over as Dilshan hits him through long-on and extra-cover as the batsman threatens to break loose. SRI: 46-1

11th over - Sangakkara picks his second boundary, smashing a half-volley through long on to bring up Sri Lanka's 50. SRI: 54-1.

15th over : Sangakkara drives Richie Berrington for a single to bring up 50-run partnership with Dilshan with both the batsmen looking dangerous. SRI: 73-1.

19th over - Kyle Coetzer is introduced into the attack and Dilshan takes a single to bring up his 50 in 54 balls. SRI: 89-1.

21st over - Sangakkara sweeps Coetzer for his third boundary which also brings up Sri Lanka's 100. SRI: 104-1.

25th over - Dilshan breaks loose, hitting Davey for back-to-back fours and following it up with his first six of the match. SRI: 134-1.

26th over - Sangakkara maintains his red-hot form, taking a single off Michael Leask for his fourth successive 50-plus score. SRI: 142-1.

27th over - Berrington finds himself in Sri Lanka's line of fire. Dilshan slaps his first ball past point for a boundary and Sangakkara charges down to hit him over mid-wicket for his first six. Sri Lanka cross 150-mark. SRI: 157-1

28th over - Sangakkara charges down the track to hit Leask over extra cover for his second six. SRI: 168-1.

29th over - Dilshan takes a single off Matt Machan to bring up 150-stand with Sangakkara. SRI: 178-1

31st over - Sangakkara hits Machan's fourth delivery over mid-wicket for his third six and picks a boundary of the last ball. SRI: 192-1

33rd over: Sri Lanka reach the 200-mark after Dilshan pushes Taylor through cover and takes single. The batsmen look competing with each other to reach the 100-mark first. SRI: 201-1

34th over - Dilshan brings up his 22nd ODI century with a single off Coetzer. It brings Sangakkara on strike and the southpaw takes two off the next to become the first batsman to hit four successuive World Cup centuries. SRI: 211-1.

35th over - Sri Lanka opt for batting powerplay and Dilshan lofts it to the mid-on fielder to give Davey his first wicket. SRI: 218-2.

36th over - Sangakkara hits Evans' first four balls 6,4,4,4 to unnerve the bowler who sends down a wide. Sangakkara picks another boundary in a 24-run over for Sri Lanka. SRI: 242-2.

37th over - Davey strikes with back-to-back deliveries to remove Mahela Jayawardene and Sangakkara. Jayawardene ballons a shot to the mid-off fielder and Sangakkara edged the next one to wicket-keeper. Kusal Perera takes a single off the final delivery to deny Davey a hat-trick. SRI: 245-4.

38th over - Angelo Mathews defends the first ball he faces from Michael Leask before hitting the next three 6,4,6 in yet another productive over for Sri Lanka. SRI: 262-4.

40th over - Kusal Perera clears long leg ropes and pierces the extra-cover gap for a boundary in the next delivery. SRI: 282-4.

41st over - Taylor is back in attack and Perera hits his third delivery for a six before falling to the fourth as Calum MacLeod takes a brilliant tumbling catch. SRI: 291-5

44th over - Mathews on a rampage, hitting Machan for four successive sixes to complete a 20-ball 50 before perishing in his quest for a fifth successive six. SRI: 326-6

45th over - Richie Berrington sends down a good over for Scotland, conceding three runs and dismissing Thisara Perera. SRI: 329-7

46th over: Wickets continue to tumble and this time Evans has Seekkuge Prasanna caught at mid-wicket. SRI: 338-8.

47th over: Berrington dismisses Lasith Malinga who slices the ball for cover fielder to take an easy catch. SRI: 337-9.

49th over - Nuwan Kulasekara hits Coetzer over his head for his first six as Sri Lanka pass 350-mark. SRI: 355-9

50th over - Dushmantha Chameera hits Taylor for a boundary and Sri Lanka bat out entire 50 overs which looked an uncertainty at one stage. SRI: 363-9 (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Greg Stutchbury)