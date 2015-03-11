HOBART, March 11 Latest from Wednesday's World Cup Pool A match between Sri Lanka and Scotland at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Sri Lanka posted 363-9 in their innings.

- -

Scotland innings:

1st over - Terrible start for Scotland as Kyle Coetzer, who hit 156 in his last match, offers a dolly to bowler Lasith Malinga to exit after a second ball duck. SCO: 3-1

6th over - Matt Machan cuts Nuwan Kulasekara for the first boundary of the Scotland innings. SCO: 24-1

7th over - Malinga's bounce and angle continue to trouble Scotland batsmen and only one run comes off the bat. SCO: 26-1

8th over - Scotland lose second wicket as Nuwan Kulasekara breaches Calum MacLeod's defence with a yorker. SCO: 29-2

9th over - Preston Mommsen times the shot beautifully to drice Thisara Perera through cover and pick up his first boundary. SCO: 33-2

10th over - Kulasekara tests Mommsen with a delivery that jags back after pitching and the batsman nearly drags it onto his stumps. SCO: 35-2

12th over - Tillakaratne Dilshan is introduced to bowl his off-spin and he traps Machan with his second delivery. Machan reviews it but cannot get the decision overturned. SCO: 47-3

13th over - Freddie Coleman takes a single off Seekkuge Prasanna as Scotland reach 50. Mommsen pulls Prasanna for his third boundary. SCO: 55-3

22nd over - Dushmantha Chameera introduced into attack and Coleman hits the paceman for three boundaries in his first World Cup over. Scotland cross 100. SCO: 104-3

24th over - Chameera's struggle continues as he concedes 12 runs including two boundaries. SCO: 119-3

25th over - Coleman hits Thisara Perera for a four then takes a single to fetch his fifty in 44 balls. SCO: 126-3

28th - Coleman gets a reprieve as Kusal Perera grasses a regulation catch at cover off Chameera. SCO: 142-3

29th over - Mommsen takes a single off Prasanna to bring up the pair's century stand. SCO: 144-3

30th over - Mommsen takes a single off Chameera to reach his fifty in 65 balls. SCO: 147-3

32nd over - Mommsen hits Thisara Perera for a boundary but hits the final delivery of the over straight to the fielder at short cover. SCO: 162-4

33rd over - Richie Berrington does not take long to settle and drives Prasanna to extra cover boundary and sweeps the next to clear square leg rope for his first six. SCO: 174-4

35th over - Berrington goes after Prasanna again, this time slog-sweeeping the leggie for his second six. SCO: 188-4

36th over - Scotland opt for batting powerplay and lose Coleman to Kulasekara's final delivery of the over. SCO: 189-5

38th over - Kulasekara strikes again, gets Michael Leask caught behind. The batsman reviews it but has to go. Sangakkara goes past Australian Adam Gilchrist's (52) World Cup record dismissals by a wicketkeeper. SCO: 193-6

40th over - Chameera gets first wicket after Matthew Cross lobs one that Sangakkara pouches behind the stump. SCO: 207-7

41st over - Malinga claims his second wicket with a slower ball which Rob Taylor can only miscue to the mid-on fielder. SCO: 210-8

42nd over - Richie Berrington falls for 29, hitting Chameera to mid-off. SCO: 212-9

44th over: Chameera claims his third wicket, getting Josh Davey caught in the slip, to end Scotland innings. SCO: 215 all out. (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)