Jan 29 A 'Super Over' will be used to determine the winner of this year's World Cup if the final ends in a tie, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Thursday.

The tiebreaker, in which a team nominates three batsmen to face six deliveries from a rival bowler, was in place in the 2011 final but was scrapped in the lead-up to next month's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"The ICC Board reinstated the use of a Super Over in the event of a tie in the World Cup final," cricket's governing body said in a statement on Thursday.

The ICC is also allowing captains to enter the Feb. 14-March 29 tournament with a clean slate regarding minor over-rate offences.

"All captains will enter World Cup with no over-rate 'strikes' against their names and they will only be suspended from playing in a match if over-rate offences are committed during the event," it added. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)