By Amlan Chakraborty

MIRPUR, Bangladesh, April 1 Australia signed off their dismal World Twenty20 campaign with a consolation win against Bangladesh after skipper George Bailey hit a six to seal their seven-wicket success against the hosts on Tuesday.

Smarting from a hat-trick of defeats in a tournament they began as one of the favourites, Australia's only interest in their final Group Two game was to finish with a victory which they achieved with 15 balls to spare in chasing a target of 154.

Openers Aaron Finch (71) and David Warner (48) added 98 runs in just over 11 overs to provide the kind of flying start they could not deliver in the previous games, one of the reasons behind their elimination.

"Myself and David have been very disappointing in this tournament as a partnership," man-of-the-match Finch told reporters.

"What makes it even more disappointing is that it took the final game to have a big partnership and to be out of the tournament already.

"To not be able to progress and provide good starts for the side was very disappointing," said the hard-hitting batsman.

Finch dominated the Bangladesh attack but was lucky to be given not out on 41 when replays suggested he had nicked off-spinner Sohag Gazi to wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim.

Paceman Al-Amin Hossain bowled Warner in the 12th over but not before the left-hander had struck three sixes and five fours in his 35-ball knock.

Finch took 35 balls to reach his half-century and hit four sixes and seven fours before becoming Al-Amin's second victim.

Bailey hit a four and a six off successive deliveries to take Australia to victory.

Bangladesh finished their super 10 campaign with a single win.

Opting to bat first, Shakib Al Hasan (66) and captain Mushfiqur (47) shared a 112-run third-wicket stand to help the hosts to a competitive total of 153 for five wickets at the Sher-a-Bangla National Stadium.

Their decision to bat first appeared to be back-firing as the hosts lost both the openers for 12 in the fourth over.

Shakib and Mushfiqur steadied the innings, however, before negating Australia's short-ball ploy with some crisp hitting in their century stand from 13 overs.

Shakib was harsh on anything short, hitting three sixes and five fours in his 52-ball innings and his aggression rubbed off on Mushfiqur who helped himself to five boundaries and a six. (Editing by Ed Osmond and Justin Palmer)