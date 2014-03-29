March 29 South Africa sailed into the World Twenty20 semi-finals with a three-run victory over former champions England in their super 10 Group One match in Chittagong on Saturday.

England slumped out of contention for a place in the last four after falling short of a 197-run victory target in the face of some impressive bowling by South Africa's paceman Wayne Parnell (3-31) and leg-spinner Imran Tahir (2-27).

South Africa's Hashim Amla (56) dominated a 90-run opening partnership with Quinton de Kock (29) before stand-in skipper AB de Villiers' breezy 69 not out propelled them to 196 for five wickets, the highest score so far in this year's tournament.

In reply, Alex Hales (38) benefited from a dubious no-ball decision and with Michael Lumb (18) added 46 runs in 4.4 overs before Parnell came up with a three-wicket burst to virtually derail England's chase.

Tahir then claimed the important wickets of Eoin Morgan (14) and Jos Buttler (34) who fought valiantly before his dismissal that virtually sealed the fate of the contest.

Ravi Bopara hit a defiant 31 down the order but it was not enough in the end.

The winner of Monday's Sri Lanka v New Zealand match will join South Africa and India in the last four.

Earlier, not even two power failures, each halting play for about 10 minutes, could affect Amla's concentration as the elegant batsman flicked and drove with elan.

The bearded right-hander raced to a 30-ball half-century after Buttler missed an easy stumping opportunity to give him a life on 19. England captain Broad dismissed Amla in his second over but not before the batsman had given South Africa a strong start.

De Villiers played like only he can, unfurling his whole range of cheeky shots to frequently defy the English field setting in his unbeaten 28-ball blitz that contained three sixes and nine fours. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty,; editing by Pritha Sarkar)