March 31 England suffered an embarrassing 45-run defeat by the Netherlands at the World Twenty20 on Monday to end a dismal few months at a new low point.

England, already eliminated from the tournament after defeats by New Zealand and South Africa, were bowled out for 88 chasing a modest 134 for victory in their final Group One super 10 match in Chittagong.

Logan van Geek and Mudassar Bukhari took three wickets each for the Dutch, who also defeated England by four wickets in the opening match of the World Twenty20 at Lord's in 2009.

Captain Stuart Broad took three wickets for 24 runs as England's bowlers restricted the Netherlands to 133 for five wickets after opting to field first. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond)