UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 31 England suffered an embarrassing 45-run defeat by the Netherlands at the World Twenty20 on Monday to end a dismal few months at a new low point.
England, already eliminated from the tournament after defeats by New Zealand and South Africa, were bowled out for 88 chasing a modest 134 for victory in their final Group One super 10 match in Chittagong.
Logan van Geek and Mudassar Bukhari took three wickets each for the Dutch, who also defeated England by four wickets in the opening match of the World Twenty20 at Lord's in 2009.
Captain Stuart Broad took three wickets for 24 runs as England's bowlers restricted the Netherlands to 133 for five wickets after opting to field first. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.