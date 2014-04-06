UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
MIRPUR, Bangladesh, April 6 Evening drizzle delayed the start of Sunday's World Twenty20 final between India and Sri Lanka by 40 minutes at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.
Light but steady drizzle forced covers on soon after Australia beat England in the women's final before rain relented.
Officials said the match between 2007 champions India and neighbours Sri Lanka will begin at 1940 local time (1340 GMT). (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams