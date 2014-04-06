MIRPUR, Bangladesh, April 6 Evening drizzle delayed the start of Sunday's World Twenty20 final between India and Sri Lanka by 40 minutes at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Light but steady drizzle forced covers on soon after Australia beat England in the women's final before rain relented.

Officials said the match between 2007 champions India and neighbours Sri Lanka will begin at 1940 local time (1340 GMT). (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty, editing by Pritha Sarkar)