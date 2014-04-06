UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
MIRPUR, Bangladesh, April 6 India scored 130 for four wickets in their 20 overs against Sri Lanka in the World Twenty20 final at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field.
India 130-4 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 77) v Sri Lanka (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams