MIRPUR, Bangladesh, April 6 Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the final of the World Twenty20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.

Sri Lanka replaced leg-spinner Seekkuge Prasanna with all-rounder Thisara Perera while 2007 champions India went to the match with the same squad that beat South Africa in Friday's semi-final.

Malinga leads Sri Lanka again as regular Twenty20 skipper Dinesh Chandimal continued to sit out with Lahiru Thirimanne maintaining his place in the playing XI.

Evening drizzle delayed the start of the match by 40 minutes.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Mohit Sharma.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Kulasekara, Sachithra Senanayake, Rangana Herath, Lasith Malinga (captain). (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Pritha Sarkar)