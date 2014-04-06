UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
MIRPUR, Bangladesh, April 6 Scoreboard after Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets in the World Twenty20 final at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field. India innings R. Sharma c Senanayake b Herath 29 A. Rahane b Mathews 3 V. Kohli run out 77 Y. Singh c T. Perera b Kulasekara 11 MS Dhoni not out 4 Extras (b-2, lb-2, w-2) 6 Total (four wickets; 20 overs) 130 Did not bat: S. Raina, R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, A. Mishra, B. Kumar, M. Sharma Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-64 3-119 4-130 Bowling: Kulasekara 4-0-29-1, Mathews 4-0-25-1, Senanayake 4-0-22-0, Malinga 4-0-27-0 (1w), Herath 4-0-23-1 (1w) Sri Lanka innings K. Perera c Jadeja b M. Sharma 5 T. Dilshan c Kohli b Ashwin 18 M. Jayawardene c Ashwin b Raina 24 K. Sangakkara not out 52 L. Thirimanne c Dhoni b Mishra 7 T. Perera not out 23 Extras (lb-2, w-3) 5 Total (four wickets; 17.5 overs) 134 Did not bat: A. Mathews, N. Kulasekara, S. Senanayake, R. Herath, L. Malinga Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-41 3-65 4-78 Bowling: Kumar 3-0-18-0, M. Sharma 2-0-18-1, Ashwin 3.5-0-29-1 (1w), Mishra 4-0-32-1 (1w), Raina 4-0-24-1 (1w), Jadeja 1-0-11-0 Sri Lanka won by six wickets (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Toby Davis)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams