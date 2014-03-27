March 27 Alex Hales played the innings of his life to inspire England to a dramatic and unlikely six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the World Twenty20 on Thursday.

The lanky 25-year-old smashed six sixes and 11 fours in Chittagong to make 116 not out off 64 balls, becoming the first England batsman to score a Twenty20 international century and taking his side to their target of 190 with four balls to spare.

England's highest ever successful Twenty20 run chase showcased a stunning reminder of Hales's talent after a poor run of form which had left his place in the side under serious scrutiny.

The world's top-ranked Twenty20 batsman in September, Hales had failed to pass fifty in his last 10 England appearances before his brutal assault on the much-vaunted Sri Lankan attack in the Group One Super 10 clash.

England, chasing 190 after a shoddy performance in the field, lost two wickets in the first over but Hales did not panic, gaining momentum with four textbook strokes to the boundary as he rebuilt the innings with Eoin Morgan.

Morgan, also struggling for form recently, started patiently at a run a ball but he launched two big sixes in the middle overs to give the England chase momentum.

After 14 overs they were on 114 for two and it was at that moment that Hales made his charge.

Targeting the spin bowling of Ajantha Mendis, Hales launched him three times over the leg-side boundary and drilled the last ball to the extra cover fence to give England 25 runs from the over.

THREE FIGURES

Hales smashed his fourth six over cover in the 19th over off Nuwan Kulasekara to get to three figures and, after a brief but passionate celebration, he carved the next ball over mid-wicket to put England in sight of their target.

With seven runs needed off the final over bowled by Angelo Mathews, Ravi Bopara took one off the first delivery and Hales left nothing to chance, clipping the second ball sweetly over the mid-wicket boundary to seal a famous victory.

"It's a great win for us. We weren't in good form coming into this game," Hales said at the presentation ceremony.

"Centuries in this format do not come along very often. A couple of times in the 90s, I'm very pleased to go over the line today."

Hales, who made 99 in a Twenty20 international against West Indies in 2012, was asked if it was his best international innings.

"Without a shadow of doubt," he said.

England captain Stuart Broad, deflated earlier in the evening after an error-strewn fielding performance by his team which included five dropped catches, paid tribute to Hales.

"That's a very special knock," he said. "One of the best I've seen in an England shirt to be honest. The run rate we had, to keep up with that and then to win it with a few balls to spare is very special.

"It's certainly the best we've seen this winter in an England shirt because this was match-winning.

"The calmness he showed all through and the skill he showed to clear the ropes in the end, I mean there's been some special knocks... on the biggest stage in a World Cup, in conditions a little bit foreign to us, it's one of the best knocks I've ever seen." (Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)