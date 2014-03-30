MIRPUR, Bangladesh, March 30 India heaped more misery on Australia, steamrolling them by 73 runs in a lop-sided Group Two match of the World Twenty20 on Sunday.

Put into bat, Yuvraj Singh shrugged off his poor form and scored 60 runs off 43 balls to help India to a competitive 159 for seven at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

On their return, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed four for 11 as Australia's top half, teeming with power-hitters, imploded before the whole team folded for 86 in 16.2 overs for their third successive defeat in the tournament.

For them, Glenn Maxwell topscored with 23, hitting three towering sixes before departing when Australia needed him most.

Having already qualified for the semi-finals, India brought in Ajinkya Rahane and Mohit Sharma and persisted with a struggling Yuvraj, a ploy which appeared to pay off as the left-hander showed glimpses of his vintage form hitting five fours and four sixes.

Yuvraj added 84 runs with his skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (24) but fell in the final over that denied India the late surge they were looking for.

Australia pulled things back in the final overs to restrict India to a modest total but their marquee batsmen once again put up a dismal show that has led to their elimination from the tournament. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)