March 21 Netherlands captain Peter Borren hailed his team for creating a "new memory" as the Dutch side prevailed over Ireland in a six-hitting run-feast to qualify for the main draw of the World Twenty20 in Bangladesh on Friday.

Five years after humbling England in the 2009 World Twenty20, Netherlands chased down a target of 190 in only 13.5 overs to advance ahead of Zimbabwe and Ireland on net run rate.

"We didn't have much to lose and we were not happy with our bowling. The Irish boys played pretty well to score 190," the 30-year-old Borren, who was born in New Zealand, said at the presentation ceremony.

The all rounder, who also contributed with a 15-ball 31 during Friday's chase, said he was reminded of the "special night" when Netherlands picked off the target set by England on the last ball at Lord's.

"In 2009 we beat England and that was a pretty special night," Borren said. "But I told the boys 2009 was five years ago and it was time to create a new memory."

Borren's opening partner Stephan Myburgh smashed the Irish bowlers effortlessly during his 23-ball 63, studded with seven sixes and four boundaries.

The 30-year-old left-hander said his only strategy was to hit anything that came his way and it worked.

"It looked calm (hitting), but it wasn't very calm," Myburgh said. "Today, the strategy was to keep my head still and look to hit everything out."

Tom Cooper, an Australian, also smashed 45 in 15 balls as the Dutch qualified for Group One of the Super 10 stage where they join Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand and South Africa. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Martyn Herman)