UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 31 Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 59 runs in their World Twenty20 Group One super 10 match in Chittagong on Monday.
New Zealand won the toss
Scores: Sri Lanka 119 all out in 19.2 overs (Mahela Jayawardene 25; Trent Boult 3-20, Jimmy Neesham 3-22, Mitchell McClenaghan 2-24) v New Zealand 60 in 15.3 overs (Kane Williamson 42; Rangana Herath 5-3, Suchitra Senanayake 2-3) (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Ed Osmond)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.