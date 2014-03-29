March 29 South Africa cruised to 62 for no loss in 7.3 overs when a second power failure halted play in their World Twenty20 Group One match against England in Chittagong on Saturday.

England captain Stuart Broad had sent down his third delivery when one of the towers at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium went off, forcing the players and the umpires off the ground.

Amla was batting on 40 while Quinton de Kock was on 19 at the unscheduled break.

Only 11 balls were bowled since Broad inserted South Africa when the match was first hit by a power failure and play resumed after 10 minutes.

On May 19, the Group B match between Ireland and United Arab Emirates twice plunged into darkness following power failure at the Sylhet Stadium. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty,; editing by Pritha Sarkar)