March 22 South Africa captain Faf du Plessis failed to recover sufficiently from a hamstring injury and was ruled out of their World Twenty20 opener against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

AB de Villiers, who leads South Africa in the 50-over format, will take over as skipper in the absence of Du Plessis.

"We'll miss our captain Faf du Plessis today but that's part of the sport," De Villiers said at the toss.

South Africa pace spearhead Dale Steyn, who had mildly aggravated a previous hamstring strain, was passed fit for the match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and opted to bat in the first match of Group One, also containing England, New Zealand and Netherlands.