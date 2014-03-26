DHAKA, March 26 South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell has been released from the squad for a mandatory court appearance in Mumbai meaning the player will miss Thursday's World Twenty20 clash against Netherlands, the team said on Wednesday.

Parnell and his then Pune team mate Rahul Sharma were arrested after a drugs raid at a Mumbai party during the 2012 Indian Premier League. Both players have denied any wrongdoing and were subsequently granted bail.

"We were made aware before the T20 WC (World Cup) that Wayne would have to travel to India to appear in court as a matter of procedure and we have made provisions for this in our planning," team manager Mohammed Moosajee said in a statement.

"It's unfortunate to lose him for a game in the middle of an important tournament but we must respect the law. Furthermore, Wayne has expressed no wrongdoing, so we hope that the case can be concluded as soon as possible."

Parnell will rejoin the team on Friday, a day before the team's Super 10 Group One match against England.

His manager Donne Commins said it would be just a procedural appearance.

"Mr Parnell has been called to appear before the court in India purely for procedural purposes in relation to the courts ongoing administration of the case concerned," Commins said.

"Our understanding is that there will be no substantive enquiries made of him at the hearing, nor will the matter be progressed otherwise than as a matter of procedure." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)