April 1 South Africa feel they have the batting to take on what they expect to be a barrage of spin from India when they meet in the World Twenty20 semi-finals in Bangladesh on Friday.

"We know it's going to be a big challenge for us," all-rounder JP Duminy told a news conference in Dhaka on Tuesday.

"Their spinners have been doing exceptionally well in this tournament but I think we have the armoury to put in a big performance against their spinners.

"We know what to expect, we have played against them a number of times and we have had good success against them. We know its semi-final time in a World Cup, it doesn't get bigger than this; so we are going to have to produce something good."

India won all four group games on a turning wicket in Dhaka while South Africa finished second in group B in a seam friendly environment in Chittagong.

South Africa are often perceived to struggle against spin, especially on the Indian sub-continent.

"We are going to have to prepare accordingly, we know we are predominately going to face spin against India," added Duminy.

By the time they play India, South Africa will have had a six-day break since last Saturday's win over England which ensured their progress to the last four.

