MIRPUR, Bangladesh, April 3 Scoreboard after Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 27 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method in the first semi-final of the World Twenty20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Thursday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat

Sri Lanka K. Perera b Santokie 26 T. Dilshan run out 39 M. Jayawardene run out 0 K. Sangakkara c & b Badree 1 L. Thirimanne c Simmons b Santokie 44 A. Mathews c Bravo b Russell 40 S. Prasanna not out 6 Extras (lb-2, w-2) 4 Total (for 6 wickets - 20 overs) 160

Did not bat: N. Kulasekara, S. Senanayake, R. Herath, L. Malinga

Fall of wickets: 1-41 2-41 3-49 4-91 5-121 6-160

Bowling: Badree 4-0-23-1, Santokie 4-0-46-2, Narine 4-0-20-0, Samuels 4-0-23-0, Russell 3-0-37-1, Gayle 1-0-9-0

West Indies D. Smith b Malinga 17 C. Gayle b Malinga 3 L. Simmons lbw b Prasanna 4 M. Samuels not out 18 D. Bravo c Jayawardene b Kulasekara 30 D. Sammy not out 0 Extras (lb-1, w-7) 8 Total (for 4 wickets - 13.5 overs) 80

Did not bat: D. Ramdin, A. Russell, S. Narine, S. Badree, K. Santokie

Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-28 3-34 4-77

Bowling: Kulasekara 2.5-0-22-1, Senanayake 2-0-6-0, Malinga 2-0-5-2, Herath 4-0-27-0, Prasanna 2-0-15-1, Mathews 1-0-4-0 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly, editing by Tony Jimenez)