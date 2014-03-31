UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 31 World Twenty20 Super 10 group standings on Monday. GROUP ONE P W L T NR Pts Run rate * Sri Lanka 4 3 1 0 0 6 +2.23 * South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.07 New Zealand 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.68 England 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.78 Netherlands 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.87 GROUP TWO * India 4 4 0 0 0 8 +1.28 West Indies 3 2 1 0 0 4 +1.22 Pakistan 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.89 Australia 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.55 Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.31 * Denotes qualified for semi-finals The top two teams in each group advance to the semi-finals (Editing by Ed Osmond)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.