MIRPUR, Bangladesh, March 28 South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis and Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal have been banned for one game at the World Twenty20 after committing their second over-rate offences in 12 months.

Both teams were one over short of their target in Thursday's matches against Netherlands and England respectively, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Friday.

Du Plessis will miss the tussle with England on Saturday while Chandimal is sidelined for Sri Lanka's final Super 10 contest against New Zealand on Monday.

South Africa were also fined for being two overs short against New Zealand on Monday while Sri Lanka were short by one over against New Zealand in a 2013 match at Pallekele.

A captain found guilty of two minor over-rate offences in the same format within a period of 12 months receives an immediate one-match suspension.

Du Plessis and Chandimal have also been fined 20 percent of their match fees and their players have received 10 percent fines. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty, editing by Tony Jimenez)