MIRPUR, Bangladesh, April 6 Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets in the final to win the World Twenty20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.

Left-hander Kumar Sangakkara remained unbeaten on 52 off 35 balls to take Sri Lanka home after their bowlers restricted the 2007 champions to 130 for four wickets.

Sri Lanka reached their target with 13 balls to spare.

Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 77 off 58 balls. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)