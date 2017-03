Feb 18 Factbox on Thursday's World Cup Pool B match between United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe at Saxton Oval in Nelson.

- -

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Captain: Mohammad Taquir

Coach: Aaqib Javed

Squad: Mohammad Tauqir (captain), Khurram Khan, Amjad Ali, Amjad Javed, Andri Berenger, Fahad Alhashmi, Manjula Guruge, Kamran Shazad, Krishna Chandran, Mohammad Naveed, Nasir Aziz, Swapnil Patil, Rohan Mustafa, Saqlain Haider, Shaiman Anwar.

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: First match

- -

ZIMBABWE

Captain: Elton Chigumbura

Coach: Dav Whatmore

Squad: Elton Chigumbura (captain), Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Tafadzwa Kamungozi, Hamilton Masakadza, Stuart Matsikenyeri, Solomon Mire, Tawanda Mupariwa, Tinashe Panyangara, Brendan Taylor, Prosper Utseya, Sean Williams

- -

Result so far at 2015 World Cup: Lost to South Africa by 62 runs

Best performers at 2015 World Cup: Hamilton Masakadza (80 runs; Tafadzwa Kamungozi (one wicket); Craig Ervine (two catches)

- -

UAE v Zimbabwe head to head:

First match (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)