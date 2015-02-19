Feb 19 Shaiman Anwar stroked his highest score in one-day international cricket but threw his wicket away at a crucial time as United Arab Emirates scored 285 for seven in their World Cup clash against Zimbabwe on Thursday.

Anwar, who made his one-day international debut last November against Scotland, scored 67 but was dismissed in the 45th over just when his side needed him to bat through the rest of the innings in the Pool B match in Nelson.

He was ably supported in an 82-run partnership by wicketkeeper Swapnil Patil (32), while Khurram Khan (45) and Krishna Chandran (34) also produced an 82-run third-wicket partnership for their team.

Mohammad Naveed (23) and Amjad Javed (25) combined for a quick-fire unbroken 53-run partnership at the end of the innings to drive the UAE to their highest score in a one-day international.

Tendai Chatara finished with figures of 3-42.

UAE captain Mohammad Taquir will have been pleased with the total having said when they were asked to bat by Elton Chigumbura at the toss that a score of between 280-300 would be needed on the small Saxton Oval ground.

The team from the Middle East, making their first World Cup appearance since 1996, looked a little nervous at the beginning and Andri Berenger was dropped by wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor in the second over after playing one of several false shots.

Berenger was then caught by Taylor in the fourth over, only to be recalled because Chatara had overstepped.

The Africans, however, managed to dismiss Amjad Amal (seven) and Berenger (22) to reduce the UAE to 40 for two in the 11th over before Chandran and Khan came together.

The lefthanded Khan, who at 43 became the oldest man to score a one-day international century last November, did not look out of place at the top level as he got the UAE innings going. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)