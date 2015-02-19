Feb 19 Highlights from the World Cup Pool B match between Zimbabwe and United Arab Emirates at Saxton Oval in Nelson on Thursday.

UAE scored 285-7

Zimbabwe innings

4th over - After a tidy start by opening bowlers Mohammad Naved and Amjad Javed, the tall Javed hits Sikandar Raza on the helmet and catches the ball. UAE appeal for a caught and bowled but are turned down. ZIM: 9-0

8th over - Raza hits three boundaries, all around the ground, off Javed to kick-start Zimbabwe's run chase. ZIM: 39-0

9th over - Raza fetches a short Naveed ball from outside off and hooks it over square leg for the first six of the innings. ZIM: 46-0

10th over - Raza hits successive fours from off-spinner Nasir Aziz to bring up the 50. ZIM: 55-0

13th over - UAE captain Mohammad Tauqir brings himself on and has immediate success with Raza caught at backward point by Krishna Chandran for 46. Hamilton Masakadza joins Chakabva. ZIM 64-1

16th over - Javed traps Masakadza (one) with a beautiful swinging delivery that strikes the batsman on the back of the leg. Brendan Taylor comes out to bat. ZIM: 81-2

21st over - Chakabva, who has been struggling to get the ball off the square, mistimes a sweep from outside off but gets ball to boundary to bring up 100. ZIM: 104-2

23rd over - The Zimbabwe opener pushes Tauqir into the on side and then slips over with his back foot hitting the stumps to be dismissed for 35. Sean Williams joins Taylor. ZIM: 117-3

26th over - Taylor hits successive boundaries off Tauqir after two mis-fields by UAE players. ZIM 142-3

28th over - Aziz traps Taylor in front for 47 and the batsman asks for a review. Technology shows the ball would have hit low on middle stump. Solomon Mire joins Williams. ZIM 145-4.

29th over - Williams belts Taquir over mid-wicket for six to bring up the 150. ZIM: 154-4

30th over - Aziz bowls a tidy over, conceding just three runs. ZIM: 157-4

33rd over - Mire tempted by a curving delivery from Naveed and pushes at the ball to be caught by wicketkeeper Swapnil Patil for nine. Craig Ervine is almost run out on the last delivery completing a third run. ZIM 170-5

35th over - Krishna Chandran concedes only two runs in the final over before the batting power play. ZIM 177-5

40th over - Ervine, who had belted a six from the previous over, tickles a single to bring up the 50 partnership and then smashes a four off the final delivery to give Zimbabwe 45 runs from the power play. ZIM: 222-5

41st over - Naveed bowls three wides in the over and concedes 17 runs, while the UAE's fielders body language indicates they feel the game is slipping away. Williams brings up his 18th half century. ZIM: 239-5

43rd over - Ervine is deceived by a Chandran leg cutter and caught and bowled for 42 with 36 runs required for victory. Elton Chigumbura joins Williams. ZIM: 250-6

46th over - After restricting their scoring to just singles, Chigumbura drives behind point for the first boundary in 21 balls. ZIM: 263-6

48th over - Williams hits three successive boundaries through the leg side to guide his side to a nervous victory. ZIM: 286-6

- - -

UAE innings

1st over - Opener Amjad Ali mistimes a leg side shot and the ball balloons high over mid-off but falls safely about two metres away from the fielder. UAE: 2-0

2nd over - Andri Berenger is dropped by wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor on the first ball he faces from Tendai Chatara. ZIM: 4-0

3rd over - Berenger hits the first boundary, driving Tinashe Panyangara through the leg side. UAE: 10-0.

4th over - Berenger is caught by Brendan Taylor for seven, but recalled as Chatara over-stepped the line, and then takes advantage with the free hit, belting the ball to the mid-wicket fence. UAE: 19-0

6th over - Chatara finally has some luck when Ali waves at a ball going across him and is caught for seven by Craig Ervine at second slip. Krishna Chandran joins Berenger. UAE: 27-1

10th over - Leg-spinner Tafadzwa Kamungozi bowls a tidy first over, conceding just two runs to end the power-play. UAE: 34-1

11th over - Berenger plays a half-hearted pull shot to a Solomon Mire bouncer and gets a thick top edge that is caught by Taylor for 22. Khurram Khan joins Chandran. UAE: 40-2

19th over - Chandran plays a Kamungozi top-spinner to long on to bring up the 50-run partnership with Khan. UAE: 90-2

23rd over - Khan cuts a short delivery from Kamungozi past backward point for two runs to bring up the 100. UAE: 100-2

28th over - Mire replaces Tinashe Panyangara and has immediate success with Chandran popping a simple catch to Elton Chigumbura at mid-off to be out for 34. Wicketkeeper Swapnil Patil joins Khan. UAE: 128-3

30th over - UAE look to reset their innings and set themselves for the final 15 overs with some cautious pushing of the ball around for four runs. UAE: 134-3

31st over - Khan cuts Chatara to point where Sean Williams pulls in a brilliant diving catch to end the dangerous left hander's innings at 43. Shaiman Anwar joins Patil. UAE: 134-4

38th over - Anwar hits inside out to go over wide mid-off against Kamungozi to bring up the 50-run partnership with Patil. He repeats the shot two balls later. UAE: 193-4

39th over - Anwar belts a four and then six off Panyangara to bring up his second one-day international half century, from 37 balls. UAE score 48 runs during the power play. UAE: 204-4.

42nd over - Left arm spinner Sean Williams fools Patil in the air and he hits the ball direct to Regis Chakabva to be dismissed for 32. Rohan Mustafa joins Anwar. UAE: 218-4

44th over - Mustafa tries to guide the ball to third man but is caught by Taylor for four to give Chatara his third wicket. Amjad Javed joins Anwar. UAE: 232-6

45th over - Anwar is fooled by Williams as he tries to hit the ball down the ground and only hits to Ervine at mid-on to end his innings at 67. Mohammad Naveed joins Javed. UAE: 233-7

47th over - Naveed, who belted two sixes off Chatara in the previous over, brings up the 250 with a single. UAE: 250-7

49th over - Javed hits two fours and a six off Panyangara while Naveed hits another four off the final ball. UAE: 274-7

50th over - Chatara concedes 11 off the final over as UAE produce their highest score in one-day internationals. UAE: 285-7

