Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
NEW DELHI, March 24 Australian all-rounder Shane Watson will quit international cricket after the ongoing World Twenty20 in India, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Thursday.
The 34-year-old retired from test cricket last year and has not featured in a one-day international since September.
The big-hitting all-rounder would continue to play domestic Twenty20 tournaments including the Big Bash League for the Sydney Thunder, CA said in a statement. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.