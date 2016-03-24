NEW DELHI, March 24 Australian all-rounder Shane Watson will quit international cricket after the ongoing World Twenty20 in India, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Thursday.

The 34-year-old retired from test cricket last year and has not featured in a one-day international since September.

The big-hitting all-rounder would continue to play domestic Twenty20 tournaments including the Big Bash League for the Sydney Thunder, CA said in a statement. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)