March 15 Latest from the World Cup Pool B match between West Indies and United Arab Emirates at McLean Park in Napier on Sunday:

West Indies won the toss and chose to field

- -

UAE innings

4th over - Jason Holder makes the breakthrough when Andri Berenger edges to wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin to be dismissed for seven. UAE: 13-1

6th over - Holder gets Krishna Chandran to edge to Dwayne Smith at first slip for a duck before he traps Amjad lbw for five. The batsman reviews but technology upholds the decision. UAE: 17-3

7th over - Taylor bowls Khurram Khan for five with a beautiful late swinging yorker before Swapnil Patil gets a leading edge on the first ball he faces but it falls safely. UAE: 24-4

9th over- Taylor bowls Shaiman Anwar for two with a ball that nips back, before Amjad Javed presents a tough caught-and-bowled chance that he drops. UAE: 29-5

10th over - Javed nicks a delivery that falls just short of the slips. UAE: 31-5

