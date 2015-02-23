Feb 23 Factbox on Tuesday's World Cup Pool B match between West Indies and Zimbabwe in Canberra:
WEST INDIES
Captain: Jason Holder
Coach: Stuart Williams
Squad: Jason Holder, Marlon Samuels, Sulieman Benn, Darren Bravo, Jonathan Carter, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Nikita Miller, Denesh Ramdin, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Darren Sammy, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor.
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Lost to Ireland by four wickets
Beat Pakistan by 150 runs
- -
Top performers: Lendl Simmons (152), Jerome Taylor (six wickets)
- - - -
ZIMBABWE
Captain: Elton Chigumbura
Coach: Dav Whatmore
Squad: Elton Chigumbura, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Tafadzwa Kamungozi, Hamilton Masakadza, Stuart Matsikenyeri, Solomon Mire, Tawanda Mupariwa, Tinashe Panyangara, Brendan Taylor, Prosper Utseya, Sean Williams
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Lost to South Africa by 62 runs
Beat United Arab Emirates by four wickets
- -
Top performers: Brendan Taylor (87 runs), Tendai Chatara (four wickets).
- -
West Indies v Zimbabwe head to head:
Total played: 44
West Indies won 34, Zimbabwe 9, no result 1
- -
Last match:
Feb 26, 2013 - West Indies won by five wickets in St Georges.
- - (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)