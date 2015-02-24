CANBERRA Feb 24 Following is a factbox on the West Indies innings in their Pool B match against Zimbabwe at Canberra's Manuka Oval on Tuesday:

* Chris Gayle (215) hit the first double century in World Cup history and took 138 balls to reach the milestone.

* Gayle bettered South African Gary Kirsten's 188 not out in the 1996 World Cup match against United Arab Emirates to post the highest individual score in the tournament's history.

* The 35-year-old hit 16 sixes to match the record for most sixes in an ODI innings, also shared by India's Rohit Sharma and South Africa's AB de Villiers.

* Gayle featured in a 372-run stand with Marlon Samuels, highest partnership for any wicket in one-day international cricket.

* Gayle's 215 placed him third in the list of highest individual ODI scores -- behind the Indian duo of Rohit Sharma nd Virender Sehwag (219).

* Gayle became the fourth player and only non-Indian to register an ODI double century.

* Gayle became the fourth player and only non-Indian to register an ODI double century.

* He also became the only batsman to hit a century in Twenty20 Internationals, double century in ODIs and triple century in tests.