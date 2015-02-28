SYDNEY, March 1 West Indies have been given permission to replace the injured Darren Bravo with fellow batsman Johnson Charles in their World Cup squad, tournament organisers announced late on Saturday.

Bravo missed the victory over Zimbabwe last Tuesday and the humbling loss to South Africa on Friday because of a hamstring injury he suffered running for a single against Pakistan in Christchurch.

St Lucia's Charles, who has scored 869 runs in 30 one-day internationals, had been expected to get the call-up to replace the left-handed top order batsman.

Bravo's half-brother Dwayne, a former West Indies captain, also missed out after being left out of the squad.

Dwayne was the players' spokesman during a mutiny over payment and contracts which curtailed West Indies' tour of India last year.

West Indies face India in Perth on Friday in their next Pool B match. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)