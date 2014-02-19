Feb 19 Defending champions West Indies will be without Kieron Pollard for next month's World Twenty20 in Bangladesh after the big-hitting all-rounder failed to recover from a knee injury.

A shoulder injury has also ruled fast bowler Kemar Roach out of the 15-man squad, which will be led by all-rounder Darren Sammy.

"Neither Kieron Pollard nor Kemar Roach were considered for selection due to continued rehabilitation from injury," the West Indies Cricket Board said in a statement.

"Pollard continues to recover from a knee injury sustained late last year and Roach is still trying to get over a shoulder injury that forced him to return home from the tour of India without playing and required surgery."

West Indies won the last edition of the tournament in 2012 after beating hosts Sri Lanka in the final in Colombo.

Squad: Darren Sammy (captain), Samuel Badree, Dwayne Bravo, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels, Krishmar Santokie, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)