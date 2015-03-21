WELLINGTON, March 22 West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle has ruled himself out of the home test series against England next month in order to allow a back injury to settle down but he has ruled out retiring from internationals.

The 35-year-old top-scored for his side with 61 in their World Cup quarter-final defeat by co-hosts New Zealand on Saturday and took his time leaving the field, acknowledging the crowd's standing ovation.

"I'm actually out of the test series, the back won't hold up for that format at this point in time," he told cricket website ESPN Cricinfo. "But I haven't retired from any format as yet.

"Definitely want to play the T20 World Cup next year for West Indies, there's no doubt about that. I've got a few concerns and a few injury (problems) to try and solve.

"I'll give myself some time and hopefully look back at it and see how well I can actually progress for West Indies cricket."

Gayle was an injury doubt before the game at Wellington Regional Stadium and had to have a painkilling injection in his back earlier in the week.

He also appeared to hurt himself while taking a catch in the field and was barely able to run while batting.

Gayle struck eight sixes, two fours and added five singles, the majority of which he walked, before he was bowled by Adam Milne.

"(The back) actually held up well...in the outfield for 50 overs and then opening the batting," he said. "It wasn't too bad, had a slight scare again with a niggle in the groin, so all that was happening.

"You have to take the conditions into consideration, it was a bit cold and you're feeling some pain. As I go on I will keep informing WICB (Cricket Board) about my progress in the future with West Indies cricket." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury, editing by Tony Jimenez)