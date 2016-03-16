MUMBAI, March 16 West Indies skipper Darren Sammy won the toss and opted to bowl against England in their Super 10 stage match of the World Twenty20 at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

On a green-tinged wicket, Sammy said he wanted his fast bowlers to have the first use of the conditions and backed his big-hitting batsmen to chase down any total.

The 2012 champions, who were embroiled in a contract dispute with their board weeks before the tournament, decided to go into the Group One match with two frontline spinners in Samuel Badree and Sulieman Benn.

England skipper Eoin Morgan said he would also have preferred to chase keeping in mind the dew factor that could set in on the ground overlooking the Arabian Sea.

Left-arm paceman David Willey got the nod ahead of fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who came in as a replacement for the injured Steven Finn in the England squad.

Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali will be the slow bowling options for the 2010 champions.