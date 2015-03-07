March 7 Seamer Alex Cusack took two wickets in three balls in the final over as Ireland knocked Zimbabwe out of the World Cup with a thrilling five-run win in their Pool B match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Saturday.

The African side, chasing Ireland's total of 331 for eight, were bowled out for 326 with three balls remaining to become the first test-playing nation to be ruled out of contention for a place in the quarter-finals.

With Zimbabwe needing just seven runs in the last over, Cusack (4-32) took a wicket on his first and third balls.

Brendan Taylor (121), leading Zimbabwe in place of injured captain Elton Chigumbura, hit his seventh one-day international hundred and combined in a 159-run stand with Sean Williams (96) but their efforts were not enough.

Ed Joyce hit his first World Cup century while Andy Balbirnie contributed with a 97 to help Ireland to a hefty total after they were put in to bat first. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Nick Mulvenney)