Feb 6 Factbox on the Zimbabwe squad for the 2015 cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand:

Captain: Elton Chigumbura

Chigumbura is in his second spell as skipper having lost the captaincy to Brendan Taylor for three years until regaining it in July 2014. A hard-hitting batting all-rounder, he led the side to victory over Australia in August last year -- the pinnacle of his captaincy to date.

Coach: Dav Whatmore

Whatmore was named Zimbabwe coach late last year with the Sri Lankan-born former Australia international agreeing to an initial contract that runs until the end of the World Cup.

Whatmore, who coached Sri Lanka to the World Cup title in 1996, is in charge of his fourth international side having also led Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Squad: Elton Chigumbura, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Tafadzwa Kamungozi, Hamilton Masakadza, Stuart Matsikenyeri, Solomon Mire, Tawanda Mupariwa, Tinashe Panyangara, Brendan Taylor, Prosper Utseya, Sean Williams

Key batsman: Brendan Taylor

The right-handed batsman, who sometimes doubles up as wicketkeeper, is the most consistent performer in Zimbabwe's top seven. With six tons and 31 half-centuries in 161 ODI innings, he is comfortably the country's most accomplished batsman.

Key bowler: Tinashe Panyangara

Returned to the Zimbabwe side in 2013 and has been the most impressive member of their seam attack since. Tall and with brisk pace, he relies on good line and length and can be difficult to score off.

World Cup record: 1975 - did not play; 1979 - DNP; 1983 - first round; 1987 - first round; 1992 - first round; 1996 - first round; 1999 - super sixes; 2003 - super sixes; 2007 - first round; 2011 - first round.

Overall playing record: Played: 437, Won: 113, Lost: 310, Tied: 5, No result: 9.

Highest innings total: 351-7 v Kenya, Mombasa, 2009.

Lowest innings total: 35 v Sri Lanka, Harare, 2004.

Most appearances: 221 - Grant Flower.

Highest individual score: 194* - Charles Coventry v Bangladesh, Bulawayo, 2009.

Leading run-scorer: 6786 - Andy Flower.

Best bowling: 6-19 - Henry Olonga v England, Cape Town, 2000.

Leading wicket-taker: 237 - Heath Streak.

Highest partnership: 224 (1st) - Hamilton Masakadza and Sikander Raza v Afghanistan, Bulawayo, 2014.

Most catches by a fieldsman: 86 - Grant Flower.

Most dismissals: 165 - Andy Flower. (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Toby Davis)