KARACHI, March 15 Pakistan's flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi has dispelled fears surrounding his fitness and is ready to feature at this month's Twenty20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

"I am 90 percent fit and have resumed training. I should be able to join the team in the next three to four days," the 34-year-old told reporters on Saturday.

"I have no intention of missing this premier tournament and will be fully fit once the matches start."

Afridi suffered a groin strain during the recent Asia Cup and was advised to take a week's rest.

Pakistan play their opening T20 on Friday against arch-rivals India.

Afridi, who has played 378 one-day internationals and 70 Twenty20s for his country, will be one of the major crowd pullers in the tournament because of his penchant for hitting big sixes. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)