UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
Jan 1 New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson scored the quickest one-day international century ever on Wednesday, taking just 36 balls against West Indies to break the record long held by Pakistan's Shahid Afridi.
Following is a factbox on the 10 fastest centuries in one-day internationals: Balls Player Country Opposition Year 36 Corey Anderson New Zealand West Indies 2014 37 Shahid Afridi Pakistan Sri Lanka 1996 44 Mark Boucher South Africa Zimbabwe 2006 45 Brian Lara West Indies Bangladesh 1999 45 Afridi Pakistan India 2005 46 Jesse Ryder New Zealand West Indies 2014 48 Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka Pakistan 1996 50 Kevin O'Brien Ireland England 2011 52 Virat Kohli India Australia 2013 53 Afridi Pakistan Bangladesh 2010 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Patrick Johnston)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.