BRISBANE Dec 4 Australia captain Michael Clarke
was looking forward to wrestling with some tough selection
decisions for the second test against New Zealand after a side
with three debutants won the first by nine wickets on Sunday.
Less than a month after they posted their fourth lowest test
score with a 47 against South Africa, Clarke was delighted with
the way his team got underway in their home season, which also
features a four-test series against India.
"Nice start to the summer," Clarke said at the on-pitch
presentation at the Gabba.
"It was really important for us to get off to a good start
here to hopefully set the summer up. There's going to be
challenges along the way but I couldn't be happier with the
start."
James Pattinson, one of the players who received his baggy
green cap before the start of the trans-Tasman contest, was
named Man of the Match after destroying the New Zealand top
order on Sunday and taking 5-27 in the second innings.
Clarke lauded the 21-year-old's effort but also paid tribute
to his other bowlers, including Nathan Lyon, who took seven
wickets his sixth test match at a ground which has traditionally
offered little to finger spinners.
Teenager Pat Cummins, who took 6-79 on his debut in South
Africa last month, could be fit for Friday's start of the second
test in Hobart after recovering from a heel injury.
With all rounder Shane Watson also possibly available after
suffering a hamstring injury in South Africa, Clarke is
expecting some tough decisions when the selection panel meet
later on Sunday.
"I think it's a good problem to have, you know, with guys in
nick and if we can get guys back from injury, it's going to be a
tough day of selection to pick the best eleven for our next
match," he said.
"That's what we need, that's when Australian cricket's at
its best when we've got 20 to 25 players to chose from."
It was not all good news for Australia over the weekwnd,
however, with Ben Cutting joining fellow pacemen Ryan Harris,
Mitchell Johnson, Doug Bollinger and Cummins in the treatment
room.
Cutting missed out on his debut when he was named 12th man
for the Gabba test and succumbed to a side strain while bowling
for Queensland on Friday.
The 24-year-old will be sidelined for at least a month and
uncapped all rounder Dan Christian has been put on standby for
the second test.
Clarke, who dismissed concerns about the form of opener
Phillip Hughes, also played a key role in the victory with his
139 in the second innings, a third century in his last four
tests.
"Hopefully another one coming in Hobart" he said. "It's like
that when you're playing cricket, you have good times and you
have bad times. When things are going well you need to make the
most of it."
