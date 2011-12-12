HOBART Dec 12 Australia captain Michael Clarke
rued his side's inconsistency after they blew an advantageous
position to lose a home test to New Zealand for the first time
in more than a quarter of a century on Monday.
The Australians started the fourth day of the second test
on 72 without loss chasing 241 for victory but collapsed to 233
all out to lose by seven runs.
As in last month's encounter with South Africa, where they
were bowled out for 47 in the first test, Clarke's team ended up
drawing the series 1-1.
"It probably sums up where we are as a team, we've seen some
patches of individual excellence, and even some as a team," he
told reporters at the Bellrive Oval.
"We're playing very well in patches but you are seeing the
other side as well, where we're letting ourselves down with
really poor performances."
Despite having lost a test in Hobart for the first time,
there were highlights for the Australians as they look forward
to a four-test home series against India starting on Dec. 26.
One was the performance of opener David Warner, who batted
through the second innings for an unbeaten 123 and nearly
steered the Australians to victory before he ran out of
partners.
The 25-year-old is a fine limited overs batsman who many had
doubted could step up to the test arena but Clarke suggested his
performance in his second test had cemented his place in the
side for the India series.
"He's an amazing talent and has been for a long time, he's
been keen to get an opportunity to play test cricket for
Australia," said Clarke.
"He's made the most of his chances in Twenty20 and one-day
cricket and showed again today that he's here to stay in test
cricket as well."
Warner, though disappointed by the defeat, also felt he had
proved a point.
"I've always said I wanted to prove to people I could play
longer form and now today it's overwhelming to show people what
I've done," he said.
"At the end of the day I've just proved to people I can play
the longer form."
Another positive was the bowling of paceman James Pattinson,
who took five-wicket hauls in both tests against New Zealand and
was named player of the series.
The same could not be said of opener Phil Hughes, who was
caught by Martin Guptill in the slips off the bowling of Chris
Martin in all four innings of the series for a total of just 41
runs.
Clarke has been a staunch supporter of his New South Wales
team mate but sugggested time had finally run out for the
24-year-old.
"He's obviously really disappointed, like all the batters
are, for the way we played today but Hughsey's obviously the
most disappointed, he's been getting out the same way," he said.
"I know he's been working hard in the nets trying to improve
that deficency in his technique ... but he needs to find some
runs, if he's not making them for Australia, he's going to have
to go back and score some for New South Wales."
Clarke conceded that would be difficult before the Boxing
Day test against India in Melbourne with the domestic Twenty20
Big Bash league about to commence.
However, he also fired a warning to the other
underperforming batsmen such as Usman Khawaja and former captain
Ricky Ponting.
"(Hughes) needs some runs, no doubt, but he's not the only
one, let me make that clear."
(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter
Rutherford)
