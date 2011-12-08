Dec 8 Australia named an unchanged team on
Thursday for their second cricket test against New Zealand
starting at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday. Australia
won the first test in Brisbane by nine wickets.
Australia: Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Phil
Hughes, Usman Khawaja, Ricky Ponting, Michael Hussey, Brad
Haddin, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan
Lyon.
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom;
To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)