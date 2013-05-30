LONDON May 30 New Zealand left-arm bowler Trent Boult has been ruled out of the one-day cricket series against England and next month's Champions Trophy after failing to recover from a side strain, a team spokesman said on Thursday.

Boult aggravated an injury to his right side during the second test which New Zealand lost by 247 runs at Headingley on Tuesday, with Boult able to bowl only two overs in England's second innings.

He sat out the rest of the match and a scan revealed he had torn a muscle.

New Zealand have called up Ian Butler for the three one-dayers against England but will need International Cricket Council (ICC) ratification to name a replacement for the Champions Trophy which starts on June 6.

New Zealand have been drawn in Group A along with England, Australia and Sri Lanka.

Boult's absence is a major blow to the Black Caps. He took five wickets in the first innings at Headingley, impressing with the second new ball and confirming the good impression he made in the drawn series in New Zealand against England in March. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Clare Fallon)