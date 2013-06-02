Cricket-Australia call up Stoinis as replacement for injured Marsh
BENGALURU, March 9 Uncapped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been called into Australia's squad for the two remaining tests in India as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh.
June 2 New Zealand scored 359-3 from their 50 overs in the second one-day cricket international against England at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.
New Zealand won the toss.
Scores:
New Zealand 359-3 (50 overs, M.Guptill 189 not out, R.Taylor 60, K.Williamson 55, J. Anderson 2-65, G. Swann 1-61) (Compiled by Tom Bartlett; Editing by Clare Fallon)
WELLINGTON, March 9 Trent Boult grabbed two wickets as New Zealand's bowlers overcame some stubborn early resistance to reduce South Africa to 301 for eight at lunch on the second day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.