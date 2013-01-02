Cricket-Australia call up Stoinis as replacement for injured Marsh
BENGALURU, March 9 Uncapped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been called into Australia's squad for the two remaining tests in India as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh.
CAPE TOWN Jan 2 South Africa reached 252 for three in their first innings at the close on day one of the first test against New Zealand on Wednesday after bowling the visitors out for 45.
Scores
New Zealand 45 all out (K. Williamson 13; V. Philander 5-7, M. Morkel 3-14)
South Africa 252 for three (A. Petersen 103 not out, H. Amla 66, J. Kallis 60) (Editing by Ed Osmond)
WELLINGTON, March 9 South Africa were dismissed for 308 in their first innings shortly after lunch on the second day of the first test against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, March 9 Trent Boult grabbed two wickets as New Zealand's bowlers overcame some stubborn early resistance to reduce South Africa to 301 for eight at lunch on the second day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.