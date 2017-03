CAPE TOWN Jan 3 New Zealand were 169 for four wickets in their second innings, trailing South Africa by 133 runs, at the close on day two of the first test in Cape Town on Thursday.

Scores: New Zealand 45 all out (V. Philander 5-7, M. Morkel 3-14) and 169 for four (D. Brownlie 69 not out, B. McCullum 51) v South Africa 347 for eight declared (A. Petersen 106, AB de Villiers 67, H. Amla 66, J. Kallis 60)

