PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Jan 12 New Zealand reached 47 for six wickets in their first innings, trailing South Africa by 478 runs, on the second day of the second test at St. George's Park on Saturday.

Scores:

South Africa first innings 525 for eight declared (Graeme Smith 54, Hashim Amla 110, AB de Villiers 51, Faf du Plessis 137, Dean Elgar 103 not out); New Zealand first innings 47 for six (D. Steyn 2-14, R. Kleinveldt 2-18, R. Peterson 2-2) (Compiled by Jason Humphries, Editing by Tom Pilcher; ; ; )