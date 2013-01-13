PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Jan 13 New Zealand were 157 for four wickets in their second innings, trailing hosts South Africa by 247 runs, at the close on the third day of the second test at St. George's Park on Sunday.

Scores

South Africa first innings 525-8 declared (Graeme Smith 54, Hashim Amla 110, AB de Villiers 51, Faf du Plessis 137, Dean Elgar 103 not out)

New Zealand first innings 121 all out (BJ Watling 63; Dale Steyn 5-17)

New Zealand second innings 157 for four (Martin Guptill 48)