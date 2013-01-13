Cricket-Australia call up Stoinis as replacement for injured Marsh
BENGALURU, March 9 Uncapped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been called into Australia's squad for the two remaining tests in India as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh.
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Jan 13 New Zealand were 157 for four wickets in their second innings, trailing hosts South Africa by 247 runs, at the close on the third day of the second test at St. George's Park on Sunday.
Scores
South Africa first innings 525-8 declared (Graeme Smith 54, Hashim Amla 110, AB de Villiers 51, Faf du Plessis 137, Dean Elgar 103 not out)
New Zealand first innings 121 all out (BJ Watling 63; Dale Steyn 5-17)
New Zealand second innings 157 for four (Martin Guptill 48) (Compiled by Jason Humphries in Durban; Editing by Clare Fallon)
BENGALURU, March 9 Uncapped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been called into Australia's squad for the two remaining tests in India as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh.
WELLINGTON, March 9 South Africa were dismissed for 308 in their first innings shortly after lunch on the second day of the first test against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, March 9 Trent Boult grabbed two wickets as New Zealand's bowlers overcame some stubborn early resistance to reduce South Africa to 301 for eight at lunch on the second day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.